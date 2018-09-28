Five arrested for attacking school bus during BJP bandh

Bidhannagar police on Thursday arrested five persons for allegedly attacking a school bus with the intention of setting it on fire during the 12-hour bandh called by BJP the previous day.

The saffron party had called the bandh to protest over the deaths of two school students during clashes over appointment of Urdu and Sanskrit teachers in Islampur earlier this week.

The bus was attacked at around 7.15 am on Wednesday. There were no students in the bus at the time of the incident.

“As per the complaint, a mob of BJP supporters attacked a school bus between Sahara Bridge and Ganganagar More, cracking the windscreen of the bus. They even threatened to set it on fire,” said a police officer.

A case was registered at Airport police station under various sections of IPC and West Bengal Maintenance of Public Order Act. The accused were identified as Krishna Sardar (19), Shyam Babu Roy (32), Sanjay Goldar (38), Gopal Mahato alias Raja (28) and Rana Saha (30). All are residents of Narayanpur. Police were unable to find any CCTV footage of the incident on Wednesday.

