Fisherman drowns, three others missing as trawler capsizes near Nandigram

A fisherman drowned while three others were missing after a trawler overturned due to high tide in the Haldi river near Nandigram in Purba Medinipur on Saturday night.

The trawler had total 14 fishermen and 10 of them swam to the river bank. The deceased has been identified as Pradip Manna, a resident of Kanthi.

“We are still looking for three persons who have gone missing,” said a local police official.

The incident took place when the fishermen were about to have dinner in the trawler, anchored at the mouth of a canal at Kondamari-Jalpai in Nandigram. The trawler overturned due to high tide, and the firshermen were thrown overboard. While 10 of them managed to swim to safety, three other were missing at the time of going to press. The Coast Guard was pressed into the rescue operation.

Last October, five persons were killed after two boats capsized in a water body at Beldanga area of Murshidabad.

In October, 2019, at least seven people died and more than 50 persons went missing after a boat overturned in the Mahananda river at Chanchal in Malda district.