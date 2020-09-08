First total lockdown of September: 277 held for violating restrictions in Kolkata

According to the police, till 12 pm 243 people were booked for not using face masks, while 12 were charged for spitting in public. Four vehicle owners were also prosecuted, said the police. (Representational)

At least 277 people were arrested in Kolkata on Monday for violating restrictions because of a total lockdown imposed to contain the spread of Covid-19.

This was the first time complete curbs were put in place this month. Similar statewide restrictions will be in place on September 11 and 12.

According to the police, till 12 pm 243 people were booked for not using face masks, while 12 were charged for spitting in public. Four vehicle owners were also prosecuted, said the police.

Throughout the day, shops, government and private offices, banks, markets and other commercial establishments remained closed. Public transport was also not available during the day. Flight operations in and out of Kolkata international airport remained suspended for the day, while long-distance trains were rescheduled. Ferry services through inland waterways were also suspended.

However, essential services such as pharmacies, health establishments, and the fire department remained open. Petrol pumps have also been allowed to function on days of total lockdown.

During the day, Kolkata Police conducted searches at checkpoints in several areas of the city even as most people remained indoors. In the Rajabazar area, the police used drones to see if restrictions were being violated. The police also issued challans to those found commuting without valid passes. Across the state, policemen were seen stopping people from venturing out of their homes.

In some districts, lockdown violations were reported as markets were opened in some places in the morning. The police made rule-breakers do squats as punishment. The state police took action against violators in Purulia, South 24 Parganas, Malda and some other districts, and seized two-wheelers found plying on roads without valid reasons.

