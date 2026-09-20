First time on OMR: West Bengal Higher Secondary third semester exam begins

WBCHSE 3rd semester examinations begin on September 21, with 7,18,620 candidates set to appear across 6,877 schools.

The third-semester Higher Secondary examinations conducted by the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will begin on Monday, September 21, with 7,18,620 registered candidates.

For the first time, the 3rd-semester examinations will use OMR sheets. To manage logistics, the Council will partner with India Post to collect and transport used OMR answer sheets after each examination. Centre secretaries will collect, seal, and pack the used OMR sheets at various examination centres before handing them over to personnel at designated post offices—with at least one designated in each block—for delivery to the Council’s regional offices.

According to the Council, it has sent question papers to 428 custodians and delivered OMR sheets directly to centre-in-charge officials for distribution to venues. Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Council president Masiur Rahman Sardar announced measures to prevent question paper leaks. Each question paper features a unique serial number, and sealed packets will be opened directly in front of students at 10.55 am. To confirm the seals were intact, two candidates will sign off on the process before papers are distributed.