The third-semester Higher Secondary examinations conducted by the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will begin on Monday, September 21, with 7,18,620 registered candidates.
For the first time, the 3rd-semester examinations will use OMR sheets. To manage logistics, the Council will partner with India Post to collect and transport used OMR answer sheets after each examination. Centre secretaries will collect, seal, and pack the used OMR sheets at various examination centres before handing them over to personnel at designated post offices—with at least one designated in each block—for delivery to the Council’s regional offices.
According to the Council, it has sent question papers to 428 custodians and delivered OMR sheets directly to centre-in-charge officials for distribution to venues. Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Council president Masiur Rahman Sardar announced measures to prevent question paper leaks. Each question paper features a unique serial number, and sealed packets will be opened directly in front of students at 10.55 am. To confirm the seals were intact, two candidates will sign off on the process before papers are distributed.
The examinations will run from September 21 to October 14, scheduled from 11 am to 12.30 pm daily. Students are required to enter examination centres by 10 am.
To tighten security across venues. Candidates will undergo mandatory screening with metal detectors prior to entry. CCTV cameras have been installed at examination centres. Mobile phones, calculators, and other electronic devices are strictly prohibited. Invigilation will be maintained at a ratio of two invigilators for every 20 candidates.
The Council president warned that any candidate caught with a mobile phone will face cancellation of their enrollment alongside all their examinations.
Rescheduled dates
A total of 7,18,620 candidates—comprising 3,15,731 male and 4,02,889 female students—from 6,877 schools will appear for the tests. Among the examination venues, 99 centres have been identified as sensitive.
Story continues below this ad
Certain exam dates have been rescheduled. Due to upcoming bypolls on October 6 in Nandigram and Rejinagar, examinations originally scheduled for October 5, 6, and 7 have been shifted to October 12, 13, and 14, respectively.
Vocational papers originally scheduled for September 22 have been moved to October 13 due to the Karam Puja holiday. The WBCHSE has issued helpline numbers for student support during the examination period.
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
Experience
Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness.
Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances.
Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including:
State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies.
Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues.
Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).
Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.
Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More