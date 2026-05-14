First-time MLA Rathindra Basu set to become West Bengal Speaker

A Chartered Accountant by profession, Rathindra Basu debuts in the Assembly by defeating Trinamool's Abhijit De Bhowmik in Cooch Behar South.

Written by: Atri Mitra
2 min readKolkataMay 14, 2026 05:09 PM IST
Basu, a chartered accountant by profession, submitted his nomination papers on Thursday afternoonRathindra Basu, a chartered accountant by profession, submitted his nomination papers on Thursday.
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Rathindra Basu, BJP MLA from Cooch Behar South constituency, is slated to be the new Speaker of the West Bengal Assembly.

BJP’s parliamentary party has chosen Basu as its candidate with the election for Speaker scheduled on Friday. Though it is unclear whether the Opposition parties will participate in the election, Basu’s victory is almost certain.

In a social media post, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said Rathindra Bose has been nominated as Speaker of the 18th Legislative Assembly. “It is my firm belief that he (Rathindra) will be unanimously elected as the Hon’ble Speaker of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly,” posted the Chief Minister.

After being nominated, Basu said, “I will fulfill the responsibility given by the party. If necessary, I will take the advice of experienced members of the Assembly.”

Basu, a chartered accountant by profession,  submitted his nomination papers on Thursday afternoon in the presence of the chief minister and other BJP MLAs. If everything goes well, Basu’s elevation as Speaker will break the tradition of political parties usually nominating a jurist or a lawyer to the post.

Basu was associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for a long time. Later, he came into active politics. Through this election, Basu became a first-time MLA, defeating Trinamool’s Abhijit De Bhowmik by over 23,000 votes in Cooch Behar South.

A senior BJP leader said, “Our party is giving utmost importance to North Bengal, and this is a signal of that. I think North Bengal people will be happy with this decision.”

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Basu will succeed Biman Banerjee, Trinamool MLA from Baruipur West, who was the Speaker during the Trinamool period.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Adhikari has announced that from Monday, ‘Vande Mataram’ will be introduced as a prayer song in every government school of the state. He said, “Necessary order will be published soon.”

Atri Mitra
Atri Mitra

Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain. Experience  Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express. Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news. Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions. Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal. Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla. Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent. Education Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting. Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University. Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur. Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More

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