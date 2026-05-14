First-time MLA Rathindra Basu set to become West Bengal Speaker

Rathindra Basu, BJP MLA from Cooch Behar South constituency, is slated to be the new Speaker of the West Bengal Assembly.

BJP’s parliamentary party has chosen Basu as its candidate with the election for Speaker scheduled on Friday. Though it is unclear whether the Opposition parties will participate in the election, Basu’s victory is almost certain.

In a social media post, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said Rathindra Bose has been nominated as Speaker of the 18th Legislative Assembly. “It is my firm belief that he (Rathindra) will be unanimously elected as the Hon’ble Speaker of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly,” posted the Chief Minister.