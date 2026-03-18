First supplementary list of Bengal voters to be published by end of this week: Special Roll Observer

So far, 705 judicial officers, including 100 each from neighbouring Jharkhand and Odisha, have been engaged in the adjudication process in Bengal. In the voter list on February 28, more than 60 lakh names were placed under adjudication and 1.9 lakh new voters added, taking the state’s voter count to 6.44 crore.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will publish the first supplementary list of voters by the end of this week following the ongoing judicial adjudication of names in the SIR exercise in the poll-bound state, Special Roll Observer Subrata Gupta said on Tuesday.

He shared the update after Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court Sujoy Paul held a high-level meeting with top officers of the state administration, Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Agarwal and Gupta.

The meeting, which began at 5pm at the HC premises and lasted for over 1.5 hours, was attended by Chief Secretary Dushyant Nariala, Home Secretary Sanghamitra Ghosh, Director General of Police (DGP) Siddh Nath Gupta, Kolkata Police Commissioner Ajay Kumar Nand, CEO Manoj Agarwal, and Subrata Gupta.