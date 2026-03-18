First supplementary list of Bengal voters to be published by end of this week: Special Roll Observer

So far, 705 judicial officers, including 100 each from neighbouring Jharkhand and Odisha, have been engaged in the adjudication process in Bengal. In the voter list on February 28, more than 60 lakh names were placed under adjudication and 1.9 lakh new voters added, taking the state’s voter count to 6.44 crore.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) will publish the first supplementary list of voters by the end of this week following the ongoing judicial adjudication of names in the SIR exercise in the poll-bound state, Special Roll Observer Subrata Gupta said on Tuesday.
He shared the update after Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court Sujoy Paul held a high-level meeting with top officers of the state administration, Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Agarwal and Gupta.
The meeting, which began at 5pm at the HC premises and lasted for over 1.5 hours, was attended by Chief Secretary Dushyant Nariala, Home Secretary Sanghamitra Ghosh, Director General of Police (DGP) Siddh Nath Gupta, Kolkata Police Commissioner Ajay Kumar Nand, CEO Manoj Agarwal, and Subrata Gupta.
According to sources, the meeting was regarding the adjudication cases which are being reviewed by the judicial officers.
Speaking to the media after the meeting, Agarwal said, “So far, 20 lakh adjudication cases have been resolved. The supplementary list will be published soon. Many issues have been discussed in the meeting.”
According to Gupta, the first supplementary list will be published by this Friday or Saturday.
Speaking to the media, Gupta said, “The first supplementary list will be published on Friday or Saturday. The adjudication process is ongoing in compliance with the Supreme Court directives. The formation of tribunals to hear appeals against exclusion of names from the voter list was also discussed. The Chief Justice of Calcutta HC will inform us about the names of the former judges for the tribunals and we will proceed accordingly.”
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West Bengal will go to polls in two phases: on April 23 and April 29, and counting of votes is on May 4.
However, the ECI has not given any clarity yet on the fate of over 60 lakh voters in the “under adjudication” category.
Section 23(3) of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, prohibits any change to the electoral roll of a poll-bound place after the last date of nominations.
So far, 705 judicial officers, including 100 each from neighbouring Jharkhand and Odisha, have been engaged in the adjudication process in Bengal. In the voter list on February 28, more than 60 lakh names were placed under adjudication and 1.9 lakh new voters added, taking the state’s voter count to 6.44 crore.
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
Experience
Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness.
Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances.
Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including:
State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies.
Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues.
Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).
Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.
Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More