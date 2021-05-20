First since February, Mamata may attend Modi’s Covid meeting

In a first since the Assembly election was announced in February, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee may attend a virtual meeting on Covid management with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday at 11 am. Officials from 54 districts and the Union Health Ministry will also participate.

Of the selected 54 districts, nine are from the state: North and South 24 Parganas, Kolkata, Paschim Bardhaman, Birbhum, Nadia, Howrah, Hoogly and East Midnapore. The district officials have been asked to present their Covid and vaccination data.

Modi’s last Covid-19 meeting with chief ministers on April 24 was skipped by Banerjee. She had said she could have attended the meeting had she been invited.

Former CM of West Bengal Buddhadeb Bhattacharya on Tuesday tested positive for Covid and was advised home isolation. His wife Mira, who was also infected, was admitted to a private hospital. Both were stable, Health Department sources said.

The hospital has formed a medical board for Mira while another group of doctors is observing the former CM’s condition.

Meanwhile, as many as 157 people died of Covid-19 in West Bengal in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 13,723. The total caseload rose to 11,90,867 with an addition of 19,006 on Wednesday. Active cases dropped to 1,31,491.

As many as 10,45,643 people, including 19,151 in the last 24 hours, have been discharged with a rate of 87.81%.

As many as 70,133 samples were tested, taking the count to 1,16,38,132.