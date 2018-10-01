First public toilets in Kolkata Metro opened at two stations

Kolkata Metro Railways on Saturday declared open the first public toilets built inside two of its stations — Shahid Khudiram and Noapara Metro Station — as part of ‘Swacch Prasadhan Day’.

“In two separate programmes, senior commuters inaugurated the toilets (one for women and one for men)… ,” a statement issued by Metro Railways read.

Metro Railway CPRO Indrani Banerjee said that by Durga Puja, two more stations will have toilet facilities.

“Toilets at two more stations — Belgachia, Sovabazar-Sutanuti — are almost ready and will be open to commuters very soon. This will be a great help to passengers, especially the aged,” she said.

The Metro Railways had started construction of the toilets after the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) had asked the Railway Board to install toilet facilities for commuters in 2016. While attending a programme in the city in 2016, Union Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu had also assured that they would consider the matter.

Commuters had been facing inconvenience due to the lack of toilet facility.

“The stretch between Noapara and Kavi Subhas is of almost an hour…I think it will be great if all stations are equipped with this basic facility,” said engineering student Anindita Das (17).

