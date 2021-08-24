First for West Bengal: 5 lakh doses given, childcare beds increased

West Bengal on Monday administered its highest single-day Covid vaccine doses to people by crossing the 5 lakh mark. Total 5,02,183 doses were administered in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,66,91,335.

In another milestone, more than 1 crore people in the state have been fully vaccinated.

“Two milestones were achieved today. First, five lakh doses were given in a day. The second milestone is that we have crossed the one crore mark for the second dose,” said a senior health official.

As part of its preparation for a possible third wave, the state Health Department has been strengthening its paediatric healthcare.

“We are preparing about 1,550 CCU (critical care unit) beds, 528 PICU (paediatric intensive care unit), 270 NICU (neonatal intensive care unit) beds, Total 2,348 in CCU, PICU, NICU beds are being kept ready augmenting the existing infrastructure. Furthermore, total 160 SNCU (sick newborn care unit) beds have been” added, which would to take the total SNCU bed strength to 2,476, Director of Health Services Dr Ajoy Chakraborty said in a statement. Of the 528 PICU beds, 244 are existing while of the 270 NICU beds, 161 are functional.

The statement was issued hours after a Central government panel, in its latest report, warned of a peak third wave in October. The panel observed that children might be as vulnerable as adults in the third wave.