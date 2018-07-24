Kolkata: First floor of 150-year-old building collapses in Baithakkhana Bazar, two dead

The building at Baithakkhana Bazar that partially collapsed on Monday morning. Partha Paul The building at Baithakkhana Bazar that partially collapsed on Monday morning. Partha Paul

Two persons died and two others were injured when a portion of a 150-year-old building collapsed in Kolkata early on Monday morning.

According to police, the heavy rain over the last few days weakened the supports and on Monday brought down the first floor of the two-storey structure in Baithakkhana market at around 2 am. The fire brigade and Kolkata Police Disaster Management team were pressed into rescue service.

“The deceased have been identified as South 24 Paraganas resident Gopal Naskar (60) and Midnapore resident Manik Jana (48),” said a senior police officer. Two others – Ratan Choudhury (48) and Binod Shaw (50) were injured and rushed to NRS hospital. Both are reported stable.

“The two who died were sleeping inside,” said local shopkeeper Vinay Kumar Gupta. “Police arrived in half an hour. They recovered the first body at around 4.30pm and the other two hours later.” Meanwhile, rescue operations were called off in the evening but the entire area has been cordoned off to clear debris. The local market is likely to remain close for about three days.

Police have registered a case against the unknown owner of the building under IPC section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder).

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App