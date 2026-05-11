First Bengal Cabinet meeting at Nabanna today; CM to speak with top cops 

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari will chair his first Cabinet meeting at Nabanna on Monday, with ministerial portfolios set to be announced and a high-level review of law and order planned amid concerns over post-poll violence. (File Photo)
Sources said that the portfolios of the five ministers – Dilip Ghosh, Agnimitra Paul, Nisith Pramanik, Kshudiram Tudu, and Ashok Kirtania, who took oath on Saturday – will also be announced.
Adhikari, who was in his hometown Contai in Purba Medinipur district on Sunday, will also hold his first meeting with top police officers, including district police chiefs and officials of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at Nabanna.
The meeting with the top police officers will take place in the backdrop of alleged post-poll violence in the state, including the murder of Adhikari’s personal secretary Chandranath Rath, on the outskirts of Kolkata on May 6.
Sources indicated that a major reshuffle among the IAS and IPS officers is on the cards. “Before the Assembly polls, the Election Commission had transferred a large number of administrative and police officers. The government is yet to decide how many of those officials who were transferred during the election will be reinstated in prominent and responsible posts and how many of them will remain in shunted posts,” said a senior BJP leader.
Meanwhile, the new BJP government appointed two IAS officers and seven West Bengal Civil Services (Executive) officers at the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).
P Promoth, currently serving as joint secretary in the MSME and Textiles Department, and Navneet Mittal, ADM of Paschim Medinipur, were appointed as joint secretaries in the CMO with immediate effect, a government notification said.
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The seven WBCS (Executive) officers were posted as senior deputy secretaries in the CMO.
Officials currently serving in departments such as Housing, Fisheries, and Land Reforms, besides various districts, were among those given new assignments in the reshuffle.
The new administration had on Saturday reassigned 16 officers, who were posted in the CMO when Mamata Banerjee was the chief minister. Retired IAS officer Subrata Gupta was appointed the adviser to Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, hours after he was sworn in, while Shantanu Bala was named the CM’s private secretary.
Adhikari, who returned to Kolkata Sunday evening, will move to a state-run guest house in Alipore, a senior official said on Sunday.
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The government guest house, ‘Soujanya’, located on Judges Court Road in south Kolkata, was built in 2018 to host VVIPs and state guests. Until now, Adhikari had been staying at an apartment in the Chinar Park area on the northern fringes of the city during visits to Kolkata.
The date of his formal shift has not yet been finalised, an official said.
Adhikari spent most of Sunday at his home, Shanti Kunja, in Contai, where thousands gathered to meet him. At the request of Adhikari’s family, no guardrails were placed near their home.
Before leaving for Kolkata, Adhikari said, “Bhoy (fear) out, bhorsa (trust) in. Prime Minister Narendra Modiji has given this assurance. West Bengal will progress with the involvement of every stakeholder in an atmosphere of hope and trust.”
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Meanwhile, Cabinet Minister Dilip Ghosh, who visited a fish festival at Amherst Street in Kolkata along with party MLA Tapas Roy, said, “We have just taken oath. That was just the beginning. We are yet to get the charge. Departments will be decided, and more ministers will come in. Then we will start working.”
In Bankura, Cabinet Minister Tudu said steps will be taken against fake SC and ST certificates. “It will be our priority. We will investigate and take action against people with fake ST and SC certificates,” he said.
Agnimitra Paul was seen visiting the Kalighat temple on Sunday.
Ravik Bhattacharya is a highly experienced and award-winning journalist currently serving as the Chief of Bureau of The Indian Express, Kolkata. With over 20 years of experience in the media industry, Ravik possesses deep expertise across a wide range of critical subjects and geographical areas.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Chief of Bureau, The Indian Express, Kolkata.
Expertise: Extensive reporting across West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, and the Andaman Nicobar Islands. Ravik specializes in politics, crime, major incidents and issues, and investigative stories, demonstrating a robust command of complex and sensitive subjects.
Experience: His long and distinguished career includes key reporting roles at several prestigious publications, including The Asian Age, The Statesman, The Telegraph, and The Hindustan Times. Ravik's current role marks his second stint with The Indian Express, having previously served as a Principal Correspondent in the Kolkata bureau from 2005 to 2010.
Major Award: Ravik's authority and quality of work are substantiated by his winning of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award in 2007 for Political Reporting.
Education: His strong academic foundation includes a Bachelor's degree with English Honours from Scottish Church College under Calcutta University, and a PG Diploma in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University.
Ravik Bhattacharya's extensive tenure, specialized beat coverage, and notable award confirm his status as a trusted and authoritative voice in Indian journalism, particularly for stories emanating from Eastern India. ... Read More