Key Mamata aide Firhad Hakim resigns as Kolkata Mayor as TMC crisis deepens

Firad Hakim had earlier sought permission from TMC chief Mamata Banerjee to resign from the post, citing difficulties in functioning after the BJP came to power in West Bengal. (Express Archives)

Senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Firhad Hakim resigned as the mayor of Kolkata on Wednesday. Party supremo Mamata Banerjee accepted his request to step down, TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh said.

Hakim, one of the party’s most prominent leaders and a close aide of Banerjee, had earlier sought permission from the TMC chief to resign from the post, citing difficulties in functioning after the BJP came to power in West Bengal.

“At that time, he was asked not to resign. However, he again requested Mamata Banerjee today to allow him to step down, following which she agreed,” Ghosh told reporters.

The development comes amid growing uncertainty within the Trinamool Congress and a series of resignations by party councillors in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) in recent weeks.