TMC leader Firhad Hakim resigns as Kolkata mayor: ‘Can’t hold on to this chair and bring it into disrepute’

Firhad Hakim served as the mayor for nearly seven and a half years since December 3, 2018. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Firhad Hakim resigned as Kolkata mayor on Friday, around six months before his term was to end, saying that “the dignity of the mayor’s chair was being undermined and he did not want that”.

Addressing a press conference at the Kolkata Municipal Corporation on Friday, Hakim, a TMC MLA, said that he had sought party chief Mamata Banerjee’s permission to step down from the post, and she had agreed.

A former state minister, Hakim served as the mayor for nearly seven and a half years since December 3, 2018. Sources close to him said that after the BJP came to power in West Bengal, his effective control over the Kolkata Municipal Corporation had diminished.