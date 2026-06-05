TMC leader Firhad Hakim resigns as Kolkata mayor: ‘Can’t hold on to this chair and bring it into disrepute’

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Firhad Hakim resigned as Kolkata mayor on Friday, around six months before his term was to end, saying that “the dignity of the mayor’s chair was being undermined and he did not want that”.
Addressing a press conference at the Kolkata Municipal Corporation on Friday, Hakim, a TMC MLA, said that he had sought party chief Mamata Banerjee’s permission to step down from the post, and she had agreed.
A former state minister, Hakim served as the mayor for nearly seven and a half years since December 3, 2018. Sources close to him said that after the BJP came to power in West Bengal, his effective control over the Kolkata Municipal Corporation had diminished.
“Many people may say many things. But it was not possible to work in this manner,” Hakim said. “Here, Firhad Hakim is nobody. But the chair on which distinguished persons have sat has its own dignity. When I was mayor, I worked with authority and determination. I worked on relief efforts along with the people. From COVID to Amphan—it was a challenge for me. Now it is no longer possible. I cannot sit holding on to this chair and bring it into disrepute,” he added.
People close to Hakim alleged that the municipal commissioner’s role was increasing in administrative decision-making and day-to-day operations, and, as a result, he was facing various constraints in carrying out his responsibilities.
Hakim submitted his resignation to Kolkata Municipal Corporation chairperson Mala Roy.
“Many tasks remain incomplete. However, I extend my best wishes to those who will run the municipality in the days ahead. They will run it better than I did. I appeal to the new chief minister: please help people. The people will keep in power whoever provides the best service,” he said.
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Hakim was the councillor of Ward No 82 of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation. He was elected as a councillor on a Trinamool Congress ticket in 2000, 2005, and 2010. In 2015, Hakim did not contest the municipal elections. In 2018, after becoming the mayor, Hakim won the by-election from the same ward. He was re-elected in 2021.
For the past few days, there were rumours that Hakim was set to resign with TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh claiming that he had discussed the matter with Mamata Banerjee.
Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain.
Experience
Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express.
Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news.
Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions.
Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal.
Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla.
Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent.
Education
Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting.
Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University.
Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur.
Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More