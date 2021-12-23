Firhad Hakim named new Mayor of Kolkata

West Bengal Transport Minister Firhad Hakim is going to be the new Mayor of Kolkata.

Four days after sweeping the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) polls, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) today declared Firhad as the next KMC Mayor. The decision was taken at a meeting of the newly-elected TMC councillors in Kolkata on Thursday, which was chaired by party supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The TMC announced that Atin Ghosh will be Deputy Mayor and South Kolkata MP Mala Roy will be the next KMC Chairperson.

A senior Cabinet minister and close aide of Mamata, Firhad was also the Mayor of the previous KMC.

The TMC also declared 13 members of the new Mayor-in-Council. Besides Atin, they include Debashish Kumar, Debabrata Majumder, Tarak Singh, Swapan Samaddar, Babu Baxi, Amiruddin Boby, Mitali Banerjee, Sandipan Saha, Abhijit Mukherjee, Baiswanar Chatterjee, Ram Peyari Ram and Jiban Saha.

The party also announced the names of chairmen of 16 KMC boroughs, of whom 9 are women councillors.

Addressing her newly-elected councillors, Mamata hailed the party’s KMC polls triumph, saying “Even after many forces tried to defame us, people have kept their faith and confidence in us. We are grateful to them.”

Striking a note of caution for the councillors, the TMC chief said, “In Trinamool Congress, there is no space for arrogance. You have to work rather than talk, which is the habit of BJP and CPI(M) leaders. Their leaders are only seen on the television. If any need arises, the party will respond to the Opposition. But you don’t need to project your face on the television. You just need to work for the people.”

After being named as the new Mayor, Firhad said, “We will do our work as suggested by Mamata Banerjee. We have many plans. We have to first implement what we promised in our manifesto.”