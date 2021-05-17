Firhad Hakim, 2 other TMC MLAs detained by CBI in Narada case

Bengal minister Firhad Hakim was taken away by the CBI from his residence at Chetla in Kolkata. (File Photo)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) detained Trinamool MLAs Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee and Madan Mitra, and former minister and Kolkata Mayor Shovan Chatterjee at its Kolkata office on Monday in the Narada bribery case.

Minister Firhad Hakim, while being taken away from his house in Chetla, alleged that the central probe agency was arresting him without proper sanctions.

This comes barely days after West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had sanctioned the CBI’s request to prosecute Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLAs Subrata Mukherjee, Firhad Hakim and Madan Mitra, and former TMC and BJP leader Sovan Chatterjee in the Narada sting case.

While Mukherjee, Hakim, and Mitra won the recent elections, Chatterjee has severed ties with both the TMC and the BJP, which he had joined in 2019. The CBI claims that all four were caught accepting bribes on camera. The sting operation tapes were released ahead of the 2016 Assembly polls. They were allegedly filmed in 2014, when all four were ministers.