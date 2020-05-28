Firefighter engaged in restoration work dies of electrocution; 3 arrested

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh and a government job for the family of the firefighter. (Representational) Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh and a government job for the family of the firefighter. (Representational)

A firefighter, engaged in restoration work, was killed Wednesday after he came in contact with a livewire in Howrah district, following which three employees of private power utility CESC were arrested, police sources said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh and a government job for the family of the firefighter.

Sukanta Singha Roy (27), an auxiliary fire operator posted at Bally Fire Station, was electrocuted when he climbed a tree to chop its branches that fell on electric wires due to Amphan. He came in contact with a livewire and when rushed to the Howrah Zilla Hospital, where he was declared brought dead, sources said.

A case has been lodged against the CESC following the incident and three of its employees were arrested on the ground of negligence, said Howrah Police.

Stating that the incident was “unacceptable”, Banerjee asked police to take appropriate action against those responsible for it.

“In spite of the presence of CESC personnel to ensure complete safety on the work on power lines, such an accident is unacceptable and disturbing. Any negligence is also a crime,” she said.

“I am speechless and unable to express my grief. It is a criminal offence and I will ask the police to book all those responsible for this accident. We will provide a compensationof Rs 10 lakh and a government job for one of the members of the family,” she said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd