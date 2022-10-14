Firecracker traders’ body welcomes HC order on green crackers for festivals

Welcoming the Calcutta High Court direction that only green firecrackers bearing QR codes would be imported and sold in West Bengal, Poschim Bango Atosbazi Unnayan Samity on Thursday said that they would comply with the order while reminding more than 30 lakh people are dependent on the firecracker industry in the state and they are very poor.

“We welcome the High Court order. In 2021, the Supreme Court had ordered that only green crackers would be allowed during Diwali. More than 30 lakh people are dependent on this industry and they are very poor. We are helping them through our association,” said Poschim Bango Atosbazi Unnayan Samity president Babla Roy.

A division bench comprising justices Joymalya Bagchi and Apurba Sinha Roy on Tuesday ordered that there would be a complete ban on the sale and bursting of all kinds of firecrackers, except green crackers, in West Bengal.

The bench directed that representatives of the state pollution control board (PCB) and police personnel would inspect firecrackers which would be sold in the market and the police would seize banned firecrackers which are offered for sale there.

The bench further said all necessary steps be taken by the police authorities and PCB officials to ensure only green crackers burst during the ensuing festive season in compliance with the directions of the board.

According to sources, police in Birbhum district have asked its officers to conduct an operation and seize banned crackers.

However, a Birbhum-based firecracker trader on condition of anonymity said that it would be practically impossible to go to every corner of the district and scan every packet to find green crackers.

“Many buyers and sellers still do not know what the green cracker is. So, scanning the QR codes on the packets is the only option the buyers are left with. The packets of green crackers carry QR codes that can be scanned with a specific mobile application to know whether they are genuine or not. But it is practically impossible to go to every corner of the district and scan every packet,” said the trader.

Roy, meanwhile, said that this year, the demand for crackers is very high. “This year the demand is much higher than the last two years when we saw the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Roy.

A source with the administration said that despite a concession on green crackers, no manufacturing unit in the state was authorised to manufacture green crackers. But this time, under the supervision of scientists from the National Environmental Engineering and Research Institute (NEERI), employees of several manufacturing units have learnt to make green crackers, said the source.

The court asked the PCB and the state government to undertake public awareness measures, including the issuance of advertisements in newspapers, and announcements on radio/television and social media platforms to spread information about restrictions on the sale and bursting of crackers during the festive season and its beneficial impact on pollution and environment.

“We hope and trust that the festival of lights does not become a cause for concern where the demon of pollution poisons our air and leads to irreparable damage to the health of the population at large,” the bench said.

According to administration sources, the bursting of green crackers on Diwali will be allowed for two hours from 8 pm to 10 pm, two hours during Chhath Puja (6 am. to 8 am), 35 minutes during Christmas and New Years’ eve (11.55 pm to 12.30 am).

Other than the above festivals, prior permission of the District Magistrates/ Commissioners of Police/Superintendents of Police would be required for use of crackers (only green crackers) for a limited period (not more than two hours) in the state, they said. — WITH PTI INPUTS