Fire in Kolkata’s Rajabazar area doused after 2-hour operation

Monday, February 17, 2020
The officials said 12 fire tenders battled the flames that broke out around 2.10 pm in the Chaulpatti area and the fire was doused around 4:15 pm.

By: PTI | Kolkata | Published: February 17, 2020 8:23:00 am
Kolkata fire, kolkata rajbazaar fire, Fire Services Minister Sujit Bose, Central kolkata news, kolkata news, india news, indian express news, breaking news The fire was first spotted in a room that contained combustible materials according to the Fire Services Minister. (Representational Image/File)

A massive fire broke out in a cluster of shanties in the Rajabazar area in central Kolkata on Sunday and it was doused after a two-hour operation, fire brigade officials said.

No casualties were reported as people were alerted on time and moved to safer places, they said.

The officials said 12 fire tenders battled the flames that broke out around 2.10 pm in the Chaulpatti area. The fire was doused around 4:15 pm, they said.

Fire Services Minister Sujit Bose said the fire was first spotted in a room that contained combustible materials. The fire soon spread to hutments adjacent to the room, he said.

Fire fighters prevented the flames from spreading and the blaze was doused within two hours, Bose said.

Traffic was diverted in the area and a part of it was cordoned off to facilitate fire fighting operations.

