Fire in Kolkata Metro train: Central body suggests more surveillance inside coaches

Days after a fire broke out in a Kolkata Metro train’s AC rake, the Commission of Railway Safety (CRS), in its primary report, recommended a surveillance system inside coaches.

The CRS, which is an independent body and comes under the Ministry of Civil Aviation, also mentioned damage in the Third Rail Current Connector (TRCC), caused by sparkling and air spring on the rear bogie. However, the report says the cause of the fire is still being investigated.

At least 42 passengers were injured in a fire which occurred in a Metro train between Rabindra Sadan and Maidan stations on December 27.

After the incident occurred, passengers had alleged that there was a delay in rescue operations on the part of Metro authorities, and that there was no response on the helpline. They also said there was no attempt by Metro authorities to communicate with them (via the announcement system) while they were waiting for the rescue team.

The report recommended surveillance systems inside coaches with recording facilities through the control room. It has also advised to play real-time footage for the motorman to take quick action in case of any emergency.

Metro authorities also received a letter from the state fire department, suggesting they take several measures to tackle such situations.

Metro sources said the CRS has recommended that two-way communication between the motorman and the passengers be ensured in all coaches.

The authorities concerned have already started installing CCTV cameras in AC trains.