Fire department staffer killed after scuffle in Nadia

A fire department employee was killed allegedly by a group of youths following a fight when he along with others was on his way for the immersion of Kali idol in Krishnanagar area of Nadia district on Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as Tuhin Shuvra Ghosh (39) who was posted in Ranaghat sub-division of the district. His body was sent for post-mortem and police have started investigation into the incident.

“A case of murder has been lodged and the investigation is on. Prima facie, the case has no political link and the motive of the murder remains unclear as of now,” said Superintendent of Police (SP) Ishani Pal.

Ghosh, who was part of a group that was on its way for the Kali idol immersion, asked some drunken youths to clear the road they had allegedly blocked, it is learnt.

This led to a fight and the youths chased and attacked Ghosh with sharp-edged weapons and sticks, an official said. Ghosh, who received multiple injuries, including those on the head and the neck, fell on the ground and was rushed to a local hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, he added.

“There were multiple injuries on the body. But the exact cause of the death will be ascertained only after we receive the post-mortem report,” said a senior police official.

The accused have not been identified yet, he added.

Police said they were carrying out raids to nab those involved in the incident.

The BJP, meanwhile, claimed that those involved in the incident were from the ruling Trinamool Congress. Leader of Opposition Suvendhu Adhikari tweeted, “It’s unfortunate that, Fire & Emergency Services Department personnel; Tuhin Das lost his life yesterday at Krishnanagar; Nadia during Kali Puja Visarjan after he was stabbed by some TMC workers, who were in intoxicated condition. The Administration must arrest the perpetrators.”

Dismissing the allegations, state minister Ujjawal Biswas said the case had no political connection. “It was a fight between two groups. It has no political connection,” he claimed.