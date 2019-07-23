Fire breaks out at BSNL office in West Bengal’s Salt Lake, no casualties

A major fire engulfed the three-storey BSNL office in Salt Lake on Monday evening, fire officials said. No casualties were reported.

Six fire tenders were pressed into action to contain the fire at tank number 13. The fire spread to a neighbouring building and other properties.

It was put out within a few hours, said a fire official. State fire minister Sujit Bose spearheaded the anti-fire operation.

The fire was identified to have started from the server’s room in the building, the sources said. The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.