Fire at Kolkata’s ‘tallest building’, no casualty

A fire broke out at The 42, an under-construction residential building on Jawaharlal Nehru road in Kolkata on Saturday evening. The incident at the building, said to be Kolkata’s tallest, was reported around 5 pm on the eighth and ninth floors. It was extinguished by 5.30 pm. Kolkata Mayor and fire services minister Sovan Chatterjee rushed to the spot.

“Welding work was on to install outdoor units of airconditioners. Sparks from the welding might have triggered the fire. However, the nets should have been made of fireproof material,” said Chatterjee.

Police said three firetenders were rushed to the spot, and that no one was injured or trapped by the fire. Construction work at the site began in 2008.

Recently, a fire broke out at the 150-year old Bagree Market in Burrabazar, one of the largest wholesale hubs of the country, in September and gutted a large number of shops. It was put out on the fourth day.