Fire at Kolkata slum, shanties gutted

At Kshirode Vidyavinode Avenue in Kolkata's Bagbazar area on Wednesday. At least 25 fire tenders were pressed into service. (Express Photo)

A MAJOR fire broke out at a slum at Kshirode Vidyavinode Avenue in Kolkata’s Bagbazar area under Shyampukur police station on Wednesday evening, police said. At least 25 fire tenders were pressed into service. According to sources, four persons were injured and several shanties were destroyed. No casualties were reported as most of the people were evacuated swiftly with the help of local residents. The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained, police said.

“Around 18.55 hours, a fire broke out at Hazari Bustee near Bagbazar Womens College (Shyampukur PS area).Ten (10) Fire tenders are working at the spot,” said a senior police officer. As per police, OCs of the nearby police stations along with available force/Divisional Police Control Room Van/Heavy Radio Flying Squads-I & II/KARMA Ambulances/Divisional Ambulances are present at the spot.

The slum is located just beside Baghbazar Women’s College near Chitopre Lock Gate. Sources said a portion of ‘Sarada Mayer Bari’ was also affected by the fire. Sounds of continuous cylinder explosions were heard in the area and the police suspect these may be linked to gas cylinders at the houses on fire, officials said. Windows of the nearby buildings also cracked due to the impact of the fire, sources said.

Some local residents alleged that there was a delay in fire tenders reaching the spot. They blocked the road and also allegedly attacked some police vehicles, sources said. A huge police contingent was deployed in the area to control the irate mob, they added.