Fire at Kolkata slum, many shanties gutted

The fire broke out at the slum near Bengal Chemical crossing in Kolkata on Tuesday, (Express photo: Partha Paul)

A major fire broke out at Duttabad slum on Kolkata’s Eastern Metropolitan Bypass on Tuesday. At least 35 shanties were gutted, police said. Prima facie, no injury or casualty has been reported, they added. The cause of the blaze was yet to be ascertained, the fire department said.

As many as 15 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze. Sources claimed that LPG cylinders were stored in a few shanties and this led to the fire spreading further. West Bengal Urban Minister Firhad Hakim visited the spot to take stock of the situation.

State Fire and Emergency Services minister Sujit Bose, who also visited the site, said arrangements were being made to rehabilitate those who were staying in the slum. A local community hall would be used in this regard on a temporary basis, sources said.

Traffic movement on the bypass was affected. “Due to a fire incident near ATI Gate 4, necessary diversions are started on EM Bypass and on Manicktala Main Road,” said DC (Traffic) Rupesh Kumar. Around 8:45 pm, all diversions were withdrawn from EM Bypass and also from Manicktala Main Road.

