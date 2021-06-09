Fire at Kolkata highrise, no casualties

According to the police, there are multiple offices in the building. (Representational/File)

A MAJOR fire broke out in a multi-storeyed building in Kolkata’s Park Street area on Tuesday. According to sources, no injuries were reported in the incident, which occurred around 2:30 pm. Four-five engines were pressed into service to douse the blaze. According to the police, most of the people in the building were evacuated in a timely manner.

The fire broke out on the fifth floor of Apeejay House building, police said. The cause of fire and extent of damage due to it is yet to be ascertained.

“A fire broke out in G+8 storied building at 15, Park Street. No one was injured,” said an officer.

According to the police, there are multiple offices in the building. In addition to banks and shops, it houses other offices as well. Several people were present in the building when the fire broke out. However, they were brought out safely. Firefighters smashed windows of the building and tried to bring the fire under control.

Meanwhile, a minor fire was reported at TMC MLA Madan Mitra’s residence in Bhabanipur in South Kolkata. According to the police, no injuries were reported in the incident and it took three fire tenders to douse the fire. Fire broke out on the ground floor of thehouse. As the family members noticed smoke, they all rushed out of the house. Prima facie, a short circuit caused the fire, police said, adding that a probe was on.