scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 13, 2022

Fire at godown in south Kolkata

No one was injured in the blaze, which was reported at 6.41 am, the fire department official said.

fire broke out, south kolakata news, indian expressA fire broke out at a godown of a production house in south Kolkata. (File Representational Photo)

A fire broke out at a godown of a production house in south Kolkata’s Tollygunge area on Thursday morning, an official said.

No one was injured in the blaze, which was reported at 6.41 am, the fire department official said.

At least 13 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames, she said.

The blaze at the godown on the congested Baburam Ghosh Road in Tollygunge was brought under control after around an hour of firefighting, the official said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How at this World T20 no team will be fully prepared, not even hosts Aust...Premium
How at this World T20 no team will be fully prepared, not even hosts Aust...
Delhi Confidential: Why Piyush Goyal took a complaint about shaving cream...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Why Piyush Goyal took a complaint about shaving cream...
Under cheetah deal, sought India’s support on lifting ivory ban: NamibiaPremium
Under cheetah deal, sought India’s support on lifting ivory ban: Namibia
IMF’s latest world economy report: Red flags for IndiaPremium
IMF’s latest world economy report: Red flags for India
More from Kolkata

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, she added.

First published on: 13-10-2022 at 09:59:46 am
Next Story

Allu Arjun wins first award from the north after ‘working for 20 years’, says, ‘Indian cinema kabhi jhukega nahi’

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 13: Latest News
Advertisement