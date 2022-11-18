Fire at Emergency department of SSKM hospital

Bharat Jodo Yatra, Fire broke out at the emergency department in SSKM Hospital in Kolkata on Thursday. According to reports, at around 10 pm fire broke out at the CT scan ward in the Emergency department in first floor. As per police, nine fire engines reached the spot to douse the flames. Emergency ward remained shut for one hour.

Chief Secretary, Dr. Hari Krishna Dwivedi who rushed to the spot said, ” Fire has been controlled. To find out what caused the fire a forensic examination will be done. No injury and no casualty has been reported.”

State Minister Aroop Biswas, TMC MLA Madan Mitra and others also went to SSKM to ensure people’s safety.

” Primarily the fire broke out in a CT scan machine, police, fire officials promptly acted. It has been brought to control. Fire audit will be done to find out actual cause of fire,” said TMC’s MLA and minister Aroop Biswas.

The floor where the fire broke out houses radiology department. The floor has various radiology machines including CT scan and other machines.