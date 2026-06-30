FIR against TMC’s Kunal Ghosh, Dola Sen for ‘traffic disruption’ during Martyrs’ Day stage survey

TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh and party MP Dola Sen measure the venue at Dharmatala (Esplanade) as preparations begin for the party's annual July 21 Martyrs' Day rally, in Kolkata on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

The Kolkata Police on Monday registered an FIR against TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh, Rajya Sabha MP Dola Sen and senior leader Baiswanar Chatterjee for allegedly blocking traffic in central Kolkata during a site inspection for their flagship July 21 Martyrs’ Day rally.

According to officials, the case was initiated at the Hare Street Police Station under Section 285 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which addresses “danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation”.

According to the FIR, the three leaders had assembled in front of Victoria House on Bentinck Street between 2.50 pm and 4 pm on Sunday to take measurements for the proposed stage using measuring tapes.