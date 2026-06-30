FIR against TMC’s Kunal Ghosh, Dola Sen for ‘traffic disruption’ during Martyrs’ Day stage survey
According to officials, the case was initiated at the Hare Street Police Station under Section 285 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which addresses “danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation”.
The Kolkata Police on Monday registered an FIR against TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh, Rajya Sabha MP Dola Sen and senior leader Baiswanar Chatterjee for allegedly blocking traffic in central Kolkata during a site inspection for their flagship July 21 Martyrs’ Day rally.
According to officials, the case was initiated at the Hare Street Police Station under Section 285 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which addresses “danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation”.
According to the FIR, the three leaders had assembled in front of Victoria House on Bentinck Street between 2.50 pm and 4 pm on Sunday to take measurements for the proposed stage using measuring tapes.
The police alleged that the gathering formed without requisite permissions, causing major hindrances to daily commuters and vehicular traffic. The leaders had reportedly arrived at the site with decorators to inspect and measure the area ahead of the rally, even though the Kolkata Police has yet to grant official approval for the event.
“An FIR has been registered on the basis of a complaint received by the police. The matter is under investigation, and those named in the case will be served notices to join the probe in accordance with the law,” a senior officer said, adding Ghosh, Sen and Chatterjee will be asked to appear before the investigating officer.
“A detailed investigation is being carried out. Appropriate legal action will be taken based on the findings of the probe,” the officer said.
While speaking to the media outside the Assembly, Ghosh defended their actions.
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“We will keep our preparations ready, assuming that permission will be granted. We didn’t hit the streets with bamboo sticks…we went with a measuring tape to take measurements. We want to hold it at the traditional venue. Why did you get angry? Sunday is a holiday; if we went for a site inspection on that day, you shouldn’t be angry,” Ghosh said.
“We are law-abiding people and whatever we do is as per the law. They can keep Red Road shut for seven days for Yoga Day, but they can’t give a one-time permission for a few hours to us?” Ghosh said.
The internal battle between the TMC and the rival bloc of leaders has escalated over the Martyrs’ Day programme, with both camps seeking permission from the Kolkata Police to hold their rallies at the traditional venue outside Victoria House.
The faction led by Ritabrata Banerjee has formally applied to the police for permission, with sources saying all required documents have already been submitted. The Mamata Banerjee-aligned camp has also sought permission for a rally at the same venue.
Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats.
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