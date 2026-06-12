FIR against Mamata Banerjee over ‘provocative remarks’ during Assembly poll campaign

The case was initially registered as a “zero FIR”, and was transferred to the Hare Street Police Station (Image: ANI Video Grab)

An FIR was registered against former West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee for allegedly making provocative remarks during the last Assembly election campaign, a senior officer said on Friday.

According to police, the FIR was registered at the Hare Street Police Station on the basis of a complaint filed by Tushar Kanti Das, a resident of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Road at the Netaji Nagar Police Station on May 20. The complainant also sought legal action against Banerjee.

It was alleged that Banerjee had made a comment regarding a specific community, without naming it, where she claimed that if a particular community unites, they would lead to chaos, police said.