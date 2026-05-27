An FIR has been registered against former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee in Siliguri for alleged criminal intimidation and hurting religious sentiments for her remarks in the Assembly poll campaign in North Bengal earlier this year.
The cybercrime unit registered the FIR on May 15 on a complaint lodged by local lawyer Rinki Chatterjee Singh.
Singh, in her complaint to the police station, alleged that the TMC supremo insulted the religious sentiments of Hindus by calling Sanatan Dharma “ganda dharma” (dirty dharma).
The lawyer also alleged that while campaigning for elections, she said that if a particular community attacked Hindus, “their 12 ta beje jabe,” implying that Hindus would face severe consequences. “Such remarks created fear among members of the Hindu community and promoted social unrest, religious provocation, and communal disharmony with the intention of influencing voters through fear and intimidation,” the complaint read.
The FIR has been registered under sections of 351 (1), 352, and 353 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
While section 351 (1) pertains to the offence of criminal intimidation, section 352 deals with the offence of “intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace”.
Section 353(2) is a criminal law provision that penalizes the circulation of rumors, false information, or alarming news intended to promote hatred, enmity, or ill-will between different religious, racial, or linguistic groups.
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“For the past several years, many leaders holding high positions in the ruling political party have allegedly made insulting and derogatory remarks against the Hindu religion and Sanatan Dharma. However, the former chief minister also made statements which, according to us, deeply hurt the religious sentiments and beliefs of millions of followers of Sanatan Dharma across India and the world,” the complainant wrote.
Despite related calls and messages, the complainant could not be reached. Senior police officers were also not reachable for comments.
Ravik Bhattacharya is a highly experienced and award-winning journalist currently serving as the Chief of Bureau of The Indian Express, Kolkata. With over 20 years of experience in the media industry, Ravik possesses deep expertise across a wide range of critical subjects and geographical areas.
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Current Role: Chief of Bureau, The Indian Express, Kolkata.
Expertise: Extensive reporting across West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, and the Andaman Nicobar Islands. Ravik specializes in politics, crime, major incidents and issues, and investigative stories, demonstrating a robust command of complex and sensitive subjects.
Experience: His long and distinguished career includes key reporting roles at several prestigious publications, including The Asian Age, The Statesman, The Telegraph, and The Hindustan Times. Ravik's current role marks his second stint with The Indian Express, having previously served as a Principal Correspondent in the Kolkata bureau from 2005 to 2010.
Major Award: Ravik's authority and quality of work are substantiated by his winning of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award in 2007 for Political Reporting.
Education: His strong academic foundation includes a Bachelor's degree with English Honours from Scottish Church College under Calcutta University, and a PG Diploma in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University.
Ravik Bhattacharya's extensive tenure, specialized beat coverage, and notable award confirm his status as a trusted and authoritative voice in Indian journalism, particularly for stories emanating from Eastern India. ... Read More