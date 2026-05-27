FIR against Mamata Banerjee in Siliguri for ‘provocation, hurting religious sentiment’

The FIR has been registered under sections of 351 (1), 352, and 353 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

An FIR has been registered against former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee in Siliguri for alleged criminal intimidation and hurting religious sentiments for her remarks in the Assembly poll campaign in North Bengal earlier this year.

The cybercrime unit registered the FIR on May 15 on a complaint lodged by local lawyer Rinki Chatterjee Singh.

Singh, in her complaint to the police station, alleged that the TMC supremo insulted the religious sentiments of Hindus by calling Sanatan Dharma “ganda dharma” (dirty dharma).

The lawyer also alleged that while campaigning for elections, she said that if a particular community attacked Hindus, “their 12 ta beje jabe,” implying that Hindus would face severe consequences. “Such remarks created fear among members of the Hindu community and promoted social unrest, religious provocation, and communal disharmony with the intention of influencing voters through fear and intimidation,” the complaint read.