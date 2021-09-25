FIR against BJP leaders over scuffle near CM Mamata Banerjee’s home

The Kolkata Police on Friday registered a suo motu FIR against BJP leaders, including state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar, for trying to hold a protest the day before near Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s residence in the city’s Kalighat area with the body of a BJP leader who died earlier this week. In the evening, the BJP filed a complaint with the EC against a senior police official, accusing him of molesting its Bhabanipur by-poll candidate Priyanka Tibrewal during a scuffle during the demonstration on Thursday.