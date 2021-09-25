FIR against BJP leaders over scuffle near CM Mamata Banerjee’s home

September 25, 2021 3:35:34 am
The Kolkata Police on Friday registered a suo motu FIR against BJP leaders, including state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar, for trying to hold a protest the day before near Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s residence in the city’s Kalighat area with the body of a BJP leader who died earlier this week. In the evening, the BJP filed a complaint with the EC against a senior police official, accusing him of molesting its Bhabanipur by-poll candidate Priyanka Tibrewal during a scuffle during the demonstration on Thursday.
The saffron party got into the scuffle with the police while trying to hold a protest with the body of Dhurjati Saha who unsuccessfully contested the Magrahat Paschim seat. Saha was grievously injured in an alleged attack by TMC workers on May 2, the day poll results were declared, and died of his injuries Wednesday.
