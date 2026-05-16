FIR against Abhishek Banerjee for remarks against Amit Shah
“He (Abhishek) used strong language, challenging Amit Shah to face the public without central security after the election results, and claimed that the Trinamool Congress would finish the game that he alleged was started by the BJP,” Sarkar said.
Police on Friday registered an FIR against TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee under non-bailable sections for his remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah at an election rally last month.
The FIR was registered on a complaint lodged by one Rajiv Sarkar, who alleged that the TMC national general secretary issued threats to Shah and other BJP leaders.
“He (Abhishek) used strong language, challenging Amit Shah to face the public without central security after the election results, and claimed that the Trinamool Congress would finish the game that he alleged was started by the BJP,” Sarkar said.
“It is not about Abhishek Banerjee. Any political leader who uses such language and threats against another political leader is unacceptable. On May 5, I went to the Baguiati police station with the complaint. They told me to approach the cyber crime branch. Then I lodged a complaint with Bidhannagar Cyber Crime department on May 5. Thereafter, they notified today (Friday) that an FIR has been registered,” Rajiv Sarkar told The Indian Express over the phone.
Sarkar, in his complaint, quoted Abhishek’s purported remark at a roadshow in Kolkata on April 7. “I will see who comes to save them on May 4. I will see… which godfather from Delhi comes to their rescue,” Sarkar quoted Abhishek in his complaint.
Police said the FIR has been registered under BNS sections 196 (promotion of enmity, hatred), 351 (criminal intimidation), and 353(1)(c) ( circulation of false information, rumors to incite hatred), among others. Section 196 of the BNS is a non-bailable offence with imprisonment of three years and a fine.
Abhishek has also been booked under Section 123(2) and Section 125 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.
Ravik Bhattacharya is a highly experienced and award-winning journalist currently serving as the Chief of Bureau of The Indian Express, Kolkata. With over 20 years of experience in the media industry, Ravik possesses deep expertise across a wide range of critical subjects and geographical areas.
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Current Role: Chief of Bureau, The Indian Express, Kolkata.
Expertise: Extensive reporting across West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, and the Andaman Nicobar Islands. Ravik specializes in politics, crime, major incidents and issues, and investigative stories, demonstrating a robust command of complex and sensitive subjects.
Experience: His long and distinguished career includes key reporting roles at several prestigious publications, including The Asian Age, The Statesman, The Telegraph, and The Hindustan Times. Ravik's current role marks his second stint with The Indian Express, having previously served as a Principal Correspondent in the Kolkata bureau from 2005 to 2010.
Major Award: Ravik's authority and quality of work are substantiated by his winning of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award in 2007 for Political Reporting.
Education: His strong academic foundation includes a Bachelor's degree with English Honours from Scottish Church College under Calcutta University, and a PG Diploma in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University.
Ravik Bhattacharya's extensive tenure, specialized beat coverage, and notable award confirm his status as a trusted and authoritative voice in Indian journalism, particularly for stories emanating from Eastern India. ... Read More