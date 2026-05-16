FIR against Abhishek Banerjee for remarks against Amit Shah

Police on Friday registered an FIR against TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee under non-bailable sections for his remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah at an election rally last month.

The FIR was registered on a complaint lodged by one Rajiv Sarkar, who alleged that the TMC national general secretary issued threats to Shah and other BJP leaders.

“He (Abhishek) used strong language, challenging Amit Shah to face the public without central security after the election results, and claimed that the Trinamool Congress would finish the game that he alleged was started by the BJP,” Sarkar said.

“It is not about Abhishek Banerjee. Any political leader who uses such language and threats against another political leader is unacceptable. On May 5, I went to the Baguiati police station with the complaint. They told me to approach the cyber crime branch. Then I lodged a complaint with Bidhannagar Cyber Crime department on May 5. Thereafter, they notified today (Friday) that an FIR has been registered,” Rajiv Sarkar told The Indian Express over the phone.