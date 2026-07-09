FIR after under-construction church is vandalised in Bengal

The small community of Christian families in Buri Bot Tola in the Subhasgram area of West Bengal’s Sonarpur, about 30 kilometres from Kolkata, is on edge.

On Sunday, a mob barged into an under-construction church here, threatened members of the congregation and vandalised the structure, including climbing onto the roof and damaging three crosses atop the building.

The small church, still under construction and with a tin roof, stands in the middle of the Subhasgram area under Sonarpur police station in South 24 Parganas. Two newly erected pillars lay on the ground.

The under-construction church that was vandalised on Sunday in Sonarpur, South 24 Paragana district, in West Bengal. (Photo: Partha Paul) The under-construction church that was vandalised on Sunday in Sonarpur, South 24 Paragana district, in West Bengal. (Photo: Partha Paul)

“We have not faced such a situation before. It was around 3 pm on Sunday when about 100 people gathered near the church. Painting work was going on inside. They claimed we were converting people and started ransacking the church. We tried to protest, but there were so many of them,” Barnali Bhiyan (44), a community member, alleged.