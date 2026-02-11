Financial irregularities case: CBI court orders 7-day custody of RG Kar whistleblower

A Special CBI Court in Alipore on Tuesday ordered seven-day judicial custody of former deputy superintendent of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Akhtar Ali in connection with the financial irregularities at the state-run facility. Ali had shot into prominence as the key whistleblower in the case. Ali had leveled corruption charges against the institution’s then principal, Dr Sandip Ghosh. Later, he was named as accused in the supplementary chargesheet.

He will be produced in court next on February 17.

Ali, who alleged that he had been admitted to the hospital, had sought bail from the court on grounds of ill health through his counsel.

The public prosecutor, however, had submitted in court that the medical reports seem to have been prepared after the Calcutta High Court rejected his anticipatory bail on February 4. The public prosecutor stated that since the trial is midway and there is active involvement of the accused, the influence that he may have upon the witnesses cannot be ruled out. So his bail ought to be rejected.

Meanwhile, the counsel for former RG Kar principal Sandip Ghosh submitted that Ali has direct links with the scam and “falsely implicated us to save himself”. Both the CBI and the counsels for the accused opposed the bail.

The court order stated, “Due to the late submission of chargesheet and appearance of this accused person, all the witnesses have to be recalled and re-examined and/or re-cross examined. In the backdrop of circumstances and earlier posturing of this accused as a whistle blower, it would be precarious for the fate of the trial of the case to enlarge the accused person on bail”.

“Last, but not the least, the accused person has produced several medical documents, which are contradictory in nature… so far the prescription of Dr. Pradeep Kumar Agarwal dated 05.02.2026 does not reflect any advice for admission whereas he appears to have been admitted on 06.02.2026 as per admission form in INDUS Nursing Home,” said the court order.

Meanwhile, Ali after being taken into custody told the media persons, “It is my bad luck. I have several documents related to the RG Kar doctor’s murder case. Once I come out I will reveal those.”

The Alipore court on Friday had issued an arrest warrant under the non-bailable section against Ali for not appearing for the case hearing, ordering his immediate arrest. On Saturday, Ali, after being released from the hospital, had come to court to surrender but was unable to as the CBI counsel was not present.

The state-run hospital had come into focus in August 2024 after the rape and murder of an on duty trainee doctor. In December 2025, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had submitted a supplementary chargesheet in the alleged financial irregularities scam case in which Ali was named.

According to the supplementary chargesheet, “Akhtar Ali (A-7) was grossly involved in the illegal procurement process at RGKMGH and was dealing with the procurement even prior to Sandip Ghosh’s joining”.

In 2023, Ali had submitted a written complaint to the State Vigilance Commission alleging financial misconduct by Sandip Ghosh. Following his complaint, Akhtar was transferred to Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital, where he served briefly as deputy superintendent (Non-Medical). In April 2025 , he was again transferred, this time to Kaliyaganj Hospital in Uttar Dinajpur as deputy superintendent.

In November 2025 he was suspended. In a notification explaining the suspension, the Health Department had stated that based on Calcutta High Court orders, the CBI’s investigation into RG Kar’s financial irregularities had uncovered Ali’s involvement. As the then assistant superintendent, Ali oversaw procurement-related processes, and later, as deputy superintendent, he allegedly exerted undue influence over equipment purchases.

The department alleged that Akhtar demanded lakhs of rupees from a particular supplier in exchange for granting procurement favours. Between 2020 and 2022, ₹2.39 lakh was deposited in his bank account, while another ₹50,000 was credited to his wife’s account. Investigators found that Ali and his family benefited from sponsored air travel arrangements.

Following these findings, the Health Department suspended him until the investigation was completed.