Finance department to vet proposals on way to cabinet

The state government has ordered all departments to quote the views of the finance department on proposals before placing them in the cabinet for discussion.

The move comes in the backdrop of the grim condition of the exchequer,and the states repeated requests to the Centre for financial assistance.

The order,issued to the chiefs of all departments by chief secretary Samar Ghosh,states that the finance department must be consulted (where necessary) and the views of the department obtained in writing.

When any case relates to a proposal coming within the purview of Rule 10 (2) of the Rules of Business,that is to say,where the finance department has not concurred with the administrative department as well as in cases where the finance department has accorded concurrence with some conditions,the observation of the finance department shall be quoted verbatim in the cabinet memorandum prepared by the administrative department, the order states.

Officials said the condition of the exchequer and flaws in preparation of memoranda for cabinet discussion prompted Ghosh to pass the order to additional chief secretaries,principal secretaries and secretaries of all departments – who have experience in running the government – asking them to have a re-look at the secretariat manual.

The two-page unusual order’ – as it was termed by many high-level officials – was issued in November.

Ghosh expressed unhappiness at the way the memoranda for discussion /mention cases in the cabinet were being prepared,an official at Writers’ Buildings said. The order (No. 4-Cab.Sectt./11) reads: In-spite of the Cabinet procedure being detailed under Chapter XIII of Secretariat Manual,it has been observed that the Memoranda for discussion/mention of cases in the Cabinet are not being prepared in the appropriate manner.

The chief of the administration,therefore,had to detail the essential features of the procedure that must be followed for preparing a cabinet memo and appropriate process of preparation of memoranda for discussion/mention of cases in the cabinet.

The order states: The subject matter of the case should be explained precisely but clearly giving relevant details and background/context in which the case has been brought up. Adequate justification for the proposal should be furnished…

