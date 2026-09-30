Filmmakers, artistes, Left leaders rally behind SRFTI students after campus violence

Filmmakers, artistes, Left leaders and university students – including those from Jadavpur University – gathered at the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) On Tuesday to express solidarity with students protesting Sunday’s violence on the campus and demanding greater security.

The students held banners reading “Stop saffron terror in educational institutions” and “No stone can break our will”, along with pictures of Satyajit Ray and Swami Vivekananda.

Blossom Hazarika, president of the SRFTI students’ union, said, “The past two days have been very stressful for us. We are still recovering. Our students were terribly hurt by the stress and trauma, and today we have gathered in solidarity with artistes and celebrities across the state. Your support is giving us the energy to recover again.”

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A student said many should have been on shooting floors working on assignments instead of protesting. “Students staying outside the campus are very scared and feel unsafe. First-year students are not given hostel accommodation and have to stay outside. One of our demands is that hostels should also be provided. But our first demand remains that the safety and security of students be the main priority,” the student said.

Professor Manas Ghosh of Jadavpur University’s film studies department said the solidarity was “unconditional”, and alleged that there was a pattern of attacks on educational institutions by “saffron goons”. He said institutions such as SRFTI, Jadavpur University and JNU stood for democratic and constitutional values.

“We promise that we will uphold our Constitution, our democracy and the rights of common people,” he said, adding that SRFTI represented students and faculty from different parts of the country.

SFI West Bengal Secretary Debanjan Dey alleged that attacks on educational institutions were part of “systematic terror” in Bengal and accused the RSS and BJP of targeting campuses. He questioned how an outside organisation was allowed to hold a programme inside the SRFTI campus on a Sunday and sought answers on who granted permission and how the crowd entered the premises.

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Actor and filmmaker Chaiti Ghoshal said the incident was “not expected”, adding that the presence of politically affiliated wings inside an educational institution was concerning.

“Students come here from all over the country to study. When they are attacked outside the gate, who are these people who use abusive language and threaten these students? People are scared but still are protesting. If students are attacked, I will stand by them every time,” Ghoshal said.

Actor and filmmaker Choti Ghoshal said the incident was “not expected”, adding that the presence of politically affiliated groups inside an educational institution was concerning.

“Students come here from all over the country to study. When they are attacked outside the gate, who are those people who used abusive language and threatened these students? People are scared but are still protesting,” she said.

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Prakriti Sahu of the Cockroach Janatha Party said educational institutions were being targeted and questioned whether there was freedom of speech. “Educational institutions are a place where we speak out. We should all be united so that they cannot attack educational institutions,” she said.

The programme on Sunday was organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Grahak Panchayat Paschim Banga Pranta after it rented an auditorium inside SRFTI. Violence broke out between the organisers and students, leaving several people injured on both sides. Three FIRs have been filed, while students have been boycotting classes and demanding security.