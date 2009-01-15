Filmmaker Nabyendu Chatterjee dead

Noted filmmaker Nabyendu Chatterjee died after a massive heart attack in his North Kolkata residence on Tuesday morning. He was 71.

A protégé of Ritwik Ghatak,Chatterjee was known for making optimistic films where human spirits triumph against all adversities.

However,his works were not limited to the feel-good variety. Chatterjee tackled topical issues such as corruption and social apathy in films like Shahider Baba and Mastermoshai.

He started his career in 1962 as an actor but soon took to direction. In 1967,he made his first feature film in Hindi,Naya Rasta,which was soon followed by a film in Bengali,Adwitya (1968). Films like Aaj Kaal Porshur Galpo (1981) and Chopper (1985) established him as an off-beat filmmaker.

Some of his other notable films include Sharisreep,Parashuramer Kuthar,Atmaja,Shilpi and Mansur Mianer Ghoda.

Chatterjee couldnt complete his last film,Sanskar,a project he pursued for years. In fact,he was editing the film hours before his death.

