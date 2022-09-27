Fill 3,929 vacant posts of primary school teachers by Nov 7: HC

THE CALCUTTA High Court on Monday directed the West Bengal Board of Primary Education to fill around 3,929 vacant posts of teachers by November 7.

The single bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay was hearing around 30 petitions by aspirants who claimed to have been denied jobs as teachers in state government schools despite fulfilling the required criteria.

Justice Gangopadhyay directed the state primary Education board to take steps by November 7 to fill up 3,929 vacancies and submit a report before the court on November 11.

The court noted that the primary board in August stated before it that there are 3,929 vacancies in the post of teachers following a recruitment process in 2020.

“Those who are 2014 TET qualified and took part in the 2020 recruitment process but did not get appointment letters had filed petitions before the court. There were a large number of posts lying vacant with the primary board. No recruitment took place till now to fill up about 3,929 vacant posts. Today the single bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay has said that these posts should be filled up by the petitioners. They should be given the appointments,” said advocate Firdous Shamim, who appeared on behalf of the petitioners.

Earlier in the day, the same bench had given jobs to 65 of such candidates. Later, in another ruling, 252 petitioners were given jobs.