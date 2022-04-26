File objection to SIT report in a week: Calcutta HC to student leader’s kin

The Calcutta High Court on Monday directed deceased student leader Anis Khan’s father Salem Khan to file within a week an affidavit raising an objection to a report filed by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the West Bengal government.

Khan’s lawyer Bikash Bhattacharya submitted in the court that the report could at best be described as an “inquiry report” rather than and an “investigation report”.

On the last date of hearing, the SIT had submitted in the court an 82-page “investigation progress report” suggesting that Anis’ death was non-homicidal in nature. Anis, a student leader of Aliah University, was found dead in front of his house in Amta in the early hours of February 19 under mysterious circumstances.

His family has alleged that he was murdered by the police. Claiming that four persons had come to their place on February 18 night in police and civic volunteer uniforms, Khan’s father alleged that Anis was pushed off the third floor of their house. The family has been demanding a CBI investigation into the death.

The court had earlier taken suo moto cognisance of the case and termed the incident as “grave and shocking”.

It, however, refused to order a CBI inquiry in the matter and asked the state government-appointed SIT to continue with its probe.

The HC had also maintained that the investigation will be done under the supervision of the Howrah district judge.

The bench of Justice Rajsekhar Mantha adjourned hearing in the matter till May 12.