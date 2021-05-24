File complaints against Governor, he won’t be governor forever: TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday said he was left “stunned” after Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kalyan Banerjee told reporters that he had urged party workers to file police complaints against the governor so that action can be taken against him after he leaves office. Banerjee alleged Dhankhar was instrumental in the arrest of three TMC leaders in the Narada alleged bribery case.

“We know no legal action can be taken against the governor. But he will not be the governor for the rest of his life. So I told the grassroots activists to file complaints against him at police stations wherever the governor is found provoking crimes, violence and religious divide. Action will be taken against him when he is not the governor. It cannot be said but maybe the Presidency Jail will be his place,” Banerjee told reporters in Hooghly district.

He added, “The governor is hounding the Trinamool Congress from morning till evening. He was instrumental in the arrest of the four leaders.”

Apart from TMC leaders and state ministers Subrata Mukerjee and Firhad Hakim, Kamarhati MLA Madan Mitra was arrested last Monday from their homes. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) also arrested former Kolkata Mayor Sovan Chatterjee, who was in the ruling party at the time of the alleged crime. The Calcutta High Court has placed all four under house arrest and directed a larger Bench to adjudicate the case.

The CBI acted against the four after receiving prosecution sanction from Dhankhar on May 7. Responding to Kalyan Banerjee’s remarks, the governor tweeted, “Just stunned but leave the matter to sound discretion of cultured people of West Bengal and media.”

Dhankhar had on May 7 sanctioned prosecution of ministers Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, TMC MLA Madan Mitra and former Kolkata mayor Sovan Chatterjee on a request by the CBI, which is probing the sting operation that had purportedly caught on camera politicians accepting bribes.

All four of them, arrested by the central agency amid high drama on May 17, were state ministers at the time of the alleged commission of crime.