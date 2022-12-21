File affidavit on four Baruipur jail deaths in Aug: HC to govt

The Calcutta High Court has directed the West Bengal government to file an affidavit within two weeks on the death of four undertrials in the Baruipur Central Correctional Home in South 24 Parganas district in nearly a week’s time in August this year.

Four undertrials — Abdul Rajjak Dewan, Jiaul Laskar, Akbar Khan and Saidul Munsi — had died while in judicial custody in the jail. The four men were picked up by the police in separate cases in the last week of July. Their families have alleged foul play and raised doubts about the cause of their death, claiming they were tortured to death.

Following a complaint by Jiaul Laskar’s kin, the district administration had given Rs 5 lakh each as compensation to the families and assured a government job and an inquiry by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) into the matter.

An HC division bench comprising Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj said in their order, “Counsel for the petitioners has also referred to the postmortem report of two of such persons and has pointed out that in the postmortem report several injuries on the body were found…”

The court said, “Learned counsel for the petitioners has pointed out on 24.07.2022 one Abdul Rajjak Dewan was taken into custody and his wife had visited him in correctional home on 27.07.2022 and at that time he was fit and thereafter his family members were informed that he was admitted in the hospital and he had died. He further pointed out that on 25.07.2022 one Jiyaul Laskar was taken in custody and was beaten up and thereafter on 2.08.2022 his family was informed about his admission in the hospital where he had died. He has also submitted that on 25.07.2022 one Saidul Munshi was taken in custody and his family was informed on 02.08.2022 that he was hospitalised and thereafter he had died…”

Raising questions on the deaths, the Association for Protection of Democratic Rights (APDR) had filed a PIL iin the High Court. APDR general secretary Ranjit Sur said, “The four men belonging to minority were arrested at three police stations and were tortured there and in jail. They died without medical treatment. This was no coincidence. We have filed PIL seeking an inquiry by the CBI or a sitting judge.”