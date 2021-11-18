File affidavit, Calcutta High Court tells school service commission

THE CALCUTTA High Court on Wednesday directed West Bengal School Service Commission to file an affidavit by 2 pm on Thursday on irregularities in the recruitment process of 25 Group D staff and asked the commission to stop the salary of the said persons.

In 2016, the state government appointed about 16,000 Group D staff which was conducted by the state school service commission. May 4 in 2019 was the last day for sending appointment letters. However, petitioners alleged that several people were recruited in Group D post after the stipulated time. They alleged that they have in possession appointment letters of 25 such persons.

Hearing the matter, Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay asked the school service commission whether such recruitments have been made and summoned its secretary to the court on Wednesday. The secretary informed that no such appointment letters were issued to anyone on behalf of the central school service commission.