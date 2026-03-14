With the poll schedule for Bengal expected to be declared in the next few days, Prime Minister Narendra Modi mounted an all-out attack on the ruling TMC at the Brigade Parade Ground rally in Kolkata on Saturday.
Pointing to the huge turnout at the rally, PM Modi said, “Friends, the intellectual people of Bengal have now resolved to stand against this anarchic government. The sea of people you see here today reflects Bengal’s awakened consciousness. From the hills to the Sundarbans, there is only one discussion – ‘We want change.’ The spirit of Bengal never surrenders. The youth of Bengal, the farmers of Bengal, and the women of Bengal never surrender. Today, on this historic Brigade Ground, I can see that confidence. Remember, this fight is not only to change a government but to save the soul of Bengal. This fight is for freedom from cut money; this fight is for freedom from fear. I extend advance greetings for change to the brothers and sisters of Bengal.”
Accusing the TMC government of preventing people from joining his rally, PM Modi remarked, “Friends, even today this ruthless government used every possible weapon to stop this massive gathering. Bridges were closed to prevent you from coming, vehicles were halted, and traffic jams were created. BJP flags were removed, and posters were torn down. But the ruthless government should look carefully – today’s massive tide of people could not be stopped.”
Referring to the issue of ‘brain drain’, Modi said, “The ruthless government here has imposed the ‘curse of migration’ on Bengal’s youth. You all know that the youth of Bengal are among the most talented and skilled. They are among the hardest working. Once, Bengal drove the development of the entire country. Bengal led the nation in trade and industry. But what is the situation today? The youth here are neither getting proper degrees nor employment. Your sons and daughters are forced to go to other states in search of jobs. First Congress, then the Communists, and now the TMC – one after another they came, filled their own pockets, and stalled development in Bengal. Bengal has fallen behind in infrastructure. Industries have shut down. Jobs are openly sold under the TMC government. Recruitment is plagued with corruption. The time has come to change this situation. The dream that Bengal’s youth should find employment within Bengal itself – this is your dream, and fulfilling it is Modi’s guarantee.”
The prime minister also touched upon the issue of illegal migration and remarked, “Due to infiltration, Bengal’s demography is changing. There is an attempt to make Hindus a minority. When the issue of giving citizenship to refugees arises, TMC opposes it because its vote bank matters more. They even resist removing the names of dead people from voter lists. Friends, the TMC government even tries to carry this chaos to the Parliament in Delhi. You have seen how papers are torn in Parliament, and discussions are obstructed. The country is shocked by such shameful behavior.”
Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain.
Experience
Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express.
Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news.
Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions.
Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal.
Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla.
Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent.
Education
Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting.
Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University.
Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur.
Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More