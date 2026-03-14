‘Fight is not only to change government, but to save the soul of Bengal’: PM Modi at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Ground

With the poll schedule for Bengal expected to be declared in the next few days, Prime Minister Narendra Modi mounted an all-out attack on the ruling TMC at the Brigade Parade Ground rally in Kolkata on Saturday.

Pointing to the huge turnout at the rally, PM Modi said, “Friends, the intellectual people of Bengal have now resolved to stand against this anarchic government. The sea of people you see here today reflects Bengal’s awakened consciousness. From the hills to the Sundarbans, there is only one discussion – ‘We want change.’ The spirit of Bengal never surrenders. The youth of Bengal, the farmers of Bengal, and the women of Bengal never surrender. Today, on this historic Brigade Ground, I can see that confidence. Remember, this fight is not only to change a government but to save the soul of Bengal. This fight is for freedom from cut money; this fight is for freedom from fear. I extend advance greetings for change to the brothers and sisters of Bengal.”