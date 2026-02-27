Fifth generation descendant of Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay joins BJP, targets TMC over job issue

Sumitra Chatterjee and Sajal Chatterjee, the fifth generation descendants of the celebrated poet and novelist, had joined state BJP president Samik Bhattacharya in raising the issue.

Sumitra Chatterjee, a family member of poet and ‘Vande Mataram’ composer Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, joined the BJP ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections. After joining the party, Chatterjee spoke about the employment situation in Bengal.

He was formally welcomed into the party by BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya and Union Minister Bhupender Yadav. Chatterjee, a former Labour Department top official, has seen the state government functioning from close quarters.

The BJP is seeing this combination of administrative experience and family tradition as a major weapon in the battle against the Trinamool Congress in the state.

Targeting the current government’s ‘Employment Bank’ policy, Chatterjee alleged that after coming to power, the new system, which was created by deleting the information of lakhs of youths from the old ‘Employment Exchange’ under administrative orders, is more concerned with propaganda than employment.