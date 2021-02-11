Fear prevails in state: Jagdeep Dhankhar

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday said that there is an “environment of fear prevailing in the state.” Dhankhar told mediapersons, “There is such an environment of fear in the state that people cannot even speak about it. I have been vocal about this since I came here. Fear and democracy cannot co-exist. There is no place for such fear in a cultured state like West Bengal. It is very unfortunate.”

Reacting to his remarks, TMC MP Sougata Roy said Dhankhar should bring this matter to the notice of the Centre. “If he has anything to say on the law and order situation of the state, he should, as per the Constitution, convey it to the Central government. The way he is speaking before the media about it is unconstitutional and unfortunate,” he said.