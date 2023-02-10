Fear for deposits of people in banks, post offices & LIC: CM Mamata Banerjee

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday expressed concern over the plight of people’s deposits in banks, post offices and the LIC, claiming that the existence of such institutions might be at stake in future.

“The general public makes investments in life insurance and bank deposits, which are provided as loans to various business houses. But the central government has no money to release funds for the 100-day job guarantee scheme to West Bengal,” said Banerjee at a government programme at Panchla in Howrah district. “Over Rs 7,000 crore is pending with the Centre for the 100 Days’ work. I urge the central government not to deprive poor people and provide the dues,” she said.

Banerjee also claimed that her government has created 10 lakh workdays and made payments from the state’s funds. “Funds for 11 lakh houses (under Prime Minister Awas Yojana) are also pending,” Banerjee said.

The Trinamool Congress supremo said though the state government bears a 40 per cent share of the funds meant for the scheme, the Centre claims the bulk of the credit. “It is our money, which they take as GST and then do not give our share,” said Banerjee.

Asserting that she would not allow the division of Bengal or entertain “divisive forces”, the CM said, “We all should live together peacefully. We won’t let anyone divide Bengal. We will never support those who incite violence and rioting. Remember, we need to keep our Bengal safe.”

the CM said her government had inaugurated 208 water-related projects under the Public health Engineering Department. “We have spent Rs 2,591 crore on the project, which will benefit over 50 lakh people who will get direct water supply even in rural areas. We aim to provide direct piped-water supply to every household by 2024.”

“We have invested over Rs 35,000 crore on the Deucha Pachami coal block. Besides, Rs 10,000 crore has been allocated for the rehabilitation of locals living in the area. We are also building an Industrial Corridor to connect Jharkhand to Purulia, Raghunathpur, Bankura, Panagarh, Bardhaman and Dankuni. There has been investment worth Rs 72,000 crore in the project and lakhs of jobs are coming up,” said the CM.

Advertisement

She said the Bantala leather complex in Kolkata would get an additional investment of Rs 10,000 crore.

In the past one year, 92 new tanneries have been given a land lease for setting up units in the complex, she said. “At Bantala, Rs 30,000 crore have been invested that generated employment for three lakh people. Another Rs 10,000 crore will be invested,” Banerjee said at a programme here in Howrah district. —With PTI Inputs