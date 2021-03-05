Farmers well looked after by Mamata Banerjee govt, says West Bengal minister Shashi Panja

The Trinamool Congress on Friday said “farmers are well looked after” in West Bengal by the Mamata Banerjee government.

Extending support to the farmers who have been agitating against the recently introduced farm laws, Minister of State for Women and Child Development in West Bengal, Dr Shashi Panja, said, “The farmers’ protest has reached its 100th day. The people who provide our food are protesting and it is very unfortunate that their issues are not being handled properly by the Centre. On 4th December, a five-member delegation had met farmers in Delhi and Mamata Banerjee herself had assured them of all kinds of support.”

Recalling the days of the pro-farmer Singur movement that catapulted Mamata Banerjee to power in West Bengal, Panja said, “Farmers in West Bengal are well looked after. The state has won the Centre’s Krishi Karman award for six consecutive years.”

She added, “The Bengal government provides Rs 6,000 per acre to farmers as against Rs 1,214 per acre given by the Centre.”

Elaborating on the various other schemes that the Bengal government has introduced for farmers, the minister said, “We also provide them Rs 2,000 as pension. In 2019, 46 lakh farmers were given financial assistance worth Rs 2,642 crore. These things show how Mamata Banerjee has stood by the farmers since the days of the Singur movement.”

Meanwhile, general secretary of Mango Merchant Association of Malda, Ujjawal Choudhury, and eye specialist Dr Saptarshi Banerjee joined TMC on Friday in presence of Dr Shashi Panja.