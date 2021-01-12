Farmers Nadda visited turn up at TMC office

The farmers from whose house BJP national president JP Nadda collected rice during his visit to Burdwan on Saturday turned up at the TMC party office on Sunday evening, after which TMC leaders claimed they (the farmers) were supporters of the ruling party in West Bengal.

On Saturday, Nadda collected rice from the houses of five farmers – Nitai Mandal, Panchkari Mandal, Sanat Mandal, Uttam Mandal and Mathura Mandal. They are residents of Musthuli village in East Burdwan district.

On Sunday evening, the five farmers were seen at the office of TMC MLA Rabindranath Chattopadhyay in Katwa. “These five families are TMC supporters for a long time. We will never give them money and ask them to work for our party. But J P Nadda went to their houses to seek votes. Today, they have come here to show their support for us and we are happy for that,” claimed Chattopadhyay. A reaction from the BJP was not available.

Last month, Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Bolpur and had lunch at Baul singer Basudeb Das’s residence. Later, the Baul singer visited TMC leader Anubrat Mandal’s office and pledged his support to the ruling party.

The Baul singer complained that Shah “did not speak to him” and thanked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the welfare schemes implemented by the TMC government.