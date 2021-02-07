‘Farmers left out of PM-Kisan net due to CM’s ego’: J P Nadda

On a day when road blockades against the three farm laws were reported across the country, BJP national president JP Nadda on Saturday blamed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s “ego” for depriving state farmers of Central scheme benefits. He reaffirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to farmers’ welfare.

“What Mamata di did with farmers of Bengal by depriving them of PM-Kisan benefits was injustice. She did not allow the implementation of the welfare programme in the state to satisfy her ego,” Nadda said while attending the final round of the month-long ‘Krishak Suraksha Abhiyan’ and ‘Ek Mutthi Chawal’ campaigns of the party in Malda.

The two campaigns are aimed at mobilising Bengal farmers in favour of the party, which has been battling agrarian protests against the three farm laws across the country. With the campaigns, the BJP also hopes to blunt TMC’s charge that the saffron part is “anti-farmer”.

“After realising that farmers themselves have allowed the scheme, she decided to implement it. Total 70 lakh farmers in the state have been deprived of the annual Rs 6,000 aid in the last two years,” he told at the rally attended by farmers. Before the rally between Foara More and Rabindranath Tagore’s statue, Nadda sitting on the floor ate khichdi with farmers.

Draped in a traditional red ‘gamcha’ (towel), the BJP chief said the people of Bengal will bid “tata” (goodbye) to her after the Assembly elections.

In a veiled reference to Banerjee’s protest against a TATA factory which propelled her to power in 2011, Nadda said the people have made up their mind to bid “namaste and tata” to her.

Nadda said Modi recently inaugurated the 100th Kisan Rail to help farmers transport their produce anywhere in the country without hassle. Lauding the Modi government for its pro-farmer policies, the BJP leader said it ensured that farmers get 1.5 times more than the cost of their produce.

“Today when about 25 lakh farmers of Bengal have sent applications to avail PM-Kisan benefits, Mamata di is saying she will implement it. Mamata di, elections are round the corner. Now, it’s too late,” he said.