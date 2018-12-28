Farmer rally: ‘Policies of both Modi, Mamata govts against farmer interests’

All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) president Ashok Dhawale on Thursday said the policies of both the central and state governments are against the interests of farmers. Dhawale was speaking at a rally in Siliguri to demand the increase of Minimum Support Price (MSP) for farmers and waiver of their loans.

“Both Narendra Modi and Mamata Banerjee governments are doing nothing to improve the condition of the farmers. Their policies are against the agrarian class. The middlemen are taking away all their profits. This is depriving the farmers and many are committing suicides. Today a big rally was held to put pressure on the government to address these isuses,” he said.

Around 10,000 farmers took part in the rally organised by the CPM farmers’ wing. Dhawale also expressed confidence that the Left will see a turnaround in West Bengal in 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

“Earlier, 25,000 farmers took part in a long march from Singur to Kolkata. The Bengal Platform of Mass Organisations (BPMO) also organised rallies demanding industries. People and the working class are once again rallying behind the Left here. There will be a turnaround for them in Bengal and this will be evident in 2019,” he said.